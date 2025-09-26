Cal Poly SLO Announces New Director of Athletics 9.26.2025

Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s president, Jeffrey Armstrong, has named a new athletic director for the university.

Carter Henderson will act as the new athletic director, effective October 13th, succeeding retiring athletic director Don Oberhelman. Henderson is currently the deputy athletics director for external relations at Stanford University. He first joined Stanford in 2021, according to a release by Cal Poly, and has directed teams of more than 50 staff, led all marketing and communications strategies for the department, and managed external units for branding, fan engagement, and digital media.

Cal Poly athletics comprises 19 NCAA teams, competing mainly in the Big West conference. Henderson is excited to carry the momentum of the athletic department forward, and continue to foster and environment where Cal Poly student-athletes succeed on and off the field.