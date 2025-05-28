Atascadero PD Dismantles Large-Scale Drug Operation 5.28.2025

The Atascadero police department conducted a thorough-month long investigation into a large scale drug operation in the north county.

The department’s special enforcement team led the operation, extensively investigating trafficking activities regarding narcotics. This led the team to issue a search warrant for a residence on the 3400 block of Spring street in Paso Robles.

On May 20, 2025, an initial search of the residence was conducted, which led investigators to a second location: a storage unit on the 3400 block of Park street in Paso Robles. From both searches, detectives found a significant quantity of narcotics, firearms, and cash. 16 grams of cocaine, 8.14 pounds of fentanyl, 12.2 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.2 pounds of heroin, and three handguns were found.

Two individuals were arrested on multiple charges: 35-year-old Edgar Diego Mendoza of Paso Robles, and 36-year-old Maria Alvarez Lemus of Paso Robles.