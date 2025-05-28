Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority to Release Cost of Service Rate Study 5.28.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority’s next meeting will be this afternoon at 4 pm.

This meeting will be held in the Paso Robles city council chambers, 1000 Spring street. As part of this meeting’s action items is the cost of service rate study.

The groundwater authority has been pursuing the rate study to levy fees in order to fund management programs and Sigma compliance for the Paso Robles groundwater basin. The study provides information on the basin, the services that will be funded, and statistics on groundwater use.

Table 15 is the final rate determinations based on the budget and groundwater use: if approved, agricultural rates for the next fiscal year will be $58.71 per AF. Non-de minimis rates will be $28.65 per AF. And primary rates will be $26.76 per AF.

The table says primary rates apply to rural domestic extractors, but will be paid for by member agency GSAS, not by rural domestic extractors themselves.

The rate study will follow the proposition 218 process: affected landowners will be mailed a notice for the proposed charges, and will have a protest period of no less than 45 days to challenge the fees.