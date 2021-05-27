Atascadero Police Department 5.27.2021

It’s deja vu, all over again.

Flags displayed at the Atascadero police department suddenly removed this week. Amanda Hawkins and her friend Valorie decorated the police station April 27th with blue ribbons and thin blue line flags.

Unfortunately, there are some who find those thin blue line flags offensive. Groups like black lives matters, antifa and the teachers union call the flags racist.

That may be the reason they were removed from the Atascadero police department this week. A similar action occurred recently in Paso Robles.

Regardless, the support for the police continues by many citizens in the north county.