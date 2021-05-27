Giron’s Family 5.27.2021

The family of the man who shot and killed San Luis Obispo police detective Luca Benedetti say they repeatedly warned the police about his mental illness, and the fact he owned firearms.

Those who knew Eddie Giron say his mental health spiraled in the weeks leading up to his deadly assault on May 10th.

Giron shot and killed Beneditti when he and five other officers tried to serve a search warrant on his apartment. That’s because Giron was a suspect in several commercial burglaries.

His friends and family claim they tried in vain to get him mental health help. Largely because Giron refused to accept any help. He refused to see anyone, even at public expense, to discuss his troubled mental health.

After shooting Benedetti, Giron went to the back of his apartment and shot himself, fatally.