Atascadero Police Department Arrest Suspect For Vandalism 03.12.2026

20-year-old Michael Josiah Brown of Grover Beach was arrested in Atascadero on March 6th about at 1:30 am.

The Atascadero police department says a sergeant was patrolling the 5900 block of Entrada avenue, when he spotted someone who appeared to be spray-painting graffiti on the wall of a local business. When the sergeant attempted to detain him to investigate, Brown ran from the area, and was found hiding behind Malibu Brew on the 5900 block of West Mall.

Brown was taken into custody without incident, and booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail for felony vandalism and misdemeanor resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer. The APD says Brown was spray painting his band’s name on the businesses; he reportedly performed earlier in the evening with a band at a nearby business.

Fresh graffiti was also located in the 5900 block of Entrada displaying the band’s name. The APD continues to track down Mr. Brown’s accomplices.