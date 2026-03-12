Atascadero’s El Camino Real Project Receives Statewide Recognition 03.12.2026

Atascadero’s El Camino Real downtown parking and safety enhancements project (the ECR project) has been recognized with the award for efficient and sustainable road maintenance, construction, and reconstruction projects.

Atascadero public works announced this in a release yesterday, which came from the league of California cities, county engineers association of California, and the California state association of counties.

The ECR revitalized a little over half a mile of El Camino Real in the downtown core, incorporating safety enhancements, expanded parking, and streetscape improvements.

Features included upgraded crosswalks, new signalized crossing at East Mall, and an additional 100 free parking spaces.