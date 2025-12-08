Atascadero Police Department Warning of a Mail Scam 12.08.2025

The Atascadero police department is warning residents of a mail scam.

The department says a resident brought them a letter, envelope, and check that appeared to be legitimate, but was in fact a fraud attempt. The envelope contained a cashier’s check for about $41,000, with the attached letter saying they must text a certain number before proceeding to deposit and cash the check. “Any attempt to deposit or cash without getting authorization from this number will be returned,” the letter says. The letter is signed from “Mark Wallace,” from the “payment secure department.”

The Atascadero police department warns residents to not be a victim of fraud this holiday season – if you aren’t expecting money, it is most likely a scam.

When in doubt, reach out to the department for confirmation.