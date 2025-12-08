City of Atascadero to Discuss Ordinance For Illegal Fireworks 12.08.2025

The Atascadero city council’s next meeting will be Tuesday, December 9th at 6 pm.

Outside of the consent calendar, the city council will discuss an urgency ordinance regarding illegal fireworks in the city. The agenda says this was drafted in response to public comment from community members, expressing concerns about the dangers and disturbances caused by illegal fireworks within Atascadero neighborhoods.

The ordinance drafted by staff would hold “social hosts” liable for illegal fireworks discharged on property they are in control of. A social host is defined in part as the owner of private property, or a person who has the right to use, possess, or occupy public or private property under a lease, license, permit, rental agreement, or contract.

The ordinance would carry a fine of $1,000 for each illegal fireworks violation, up to a cap of $10,000 per calendar day for every new violation, and could be prosecuted criminally.

You can attend Tuesday’s meeting in person, or listen right here on KPRL.