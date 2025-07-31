Atascadero Police Department Warns of Phone Scam 7.31.2025

The Atascadero police department is warning the public of a recent phone scam in the area.

The department said on social media that individuals are receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the department, and requests funds. The department says no legitimate law enforcement agency will ever call you to request money over the phone.

If you receive one of these calls, Atascadero police says to never provide any personal or financial information, and hang up immediately.

Any questions can be directed to the Atascadero police department at (805) 461 – 5051.