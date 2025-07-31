No Significant Damage or Impact Reported From Tsunami Waves in SLO 7.31.2025

The warnings and advisories for high impact waves in San Luis Obispo county were lifted yesterday afternoon at about 2:30 pm.

The warnings were issued due to an 8.8 magnitude earthquake being reported southeast of Russia Tuesday afternoon, which had the potential to bring high impact waves to the west coast of the United States, including in San Luis Obispo county. The most impact was expected in Port San Luis, and four zones in Los Osos were issued evacuation warnings.

The harbor report says there is no damage across San Luis Obispo county as a result of the tsunami surges.