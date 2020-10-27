Atascadero Police & Fire 10.27.2020

If you attended any of the Talks On The Block in the last few years, you know that the city of Atascadero operates with less revenue than other cities in the county.

Funding the police department is not easy. Police officers with Atascadero make less money than other municipalities. The police and firefighters associations are campaigning for passage of D-20, which would levy a one percent sales tax to generate revenue to help Atascadero, particularly in these challenging times.

The police and fire associations also took a bold political stance this election. Because of Josh Donovan’s rejecting of D-20, the associations issue a statement saying Josh Donovan failed to earn our confidence to act in the best interest of public safety if elected.