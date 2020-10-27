Election Turn Out 10.27.2020

This unique election is inspiring remarkable turn out. County clerk-recorder Tommy Gong says that his office has received more than 82 thousand ballots already. That’s 45% of the total registered voters.

According to the Tribune, almost half of those ballots, were from voters age 65 and older. The next highest age ground was 50-64. The younger voters in the 18-34 age group represent only about 12% of the ballots.

One cynical pundit said, “Public schools teach young people to hate America, but they don’t teach them to exercise their right to vote.”

So far, more democrats have voted than republicans in the north county. That may change as the election draws nearer. In Paso Robles, registered republicans outnumber democrats 7300 to about 6,000. But more than 5,000 voters in Paso are registered independent.

The county clerks office in Atascadero is set up to accept your ballot.

They’re open from 9-4 each weekday, but beginning Saturday, there will be numerous voting stations in the north county where you can drop off your ballot, if you feel uncomfortable putting it in the mail.