Atascadero Police Identify Motorcyclist Killed in Crash 10.01.2025

The Atascadero police department has identified the deceased male involved in a crash on Saturday evening in Atascadero.

The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle on El Camino Real late Saturday night, with four people in the vehicle sustaining non-life threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist who died from the collision has been identified by police as 24-year-old Alexander Chavez Villa of Paso Robles. There is still an ongoing investigation from this collision.

Anyone who has information or who witnessed the crash can call the Atascadero police department at (805) 461 5051.