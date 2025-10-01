Hundreds Attend Charlie Kirk Memorial at Cal Poly SLO 10.01.2025

Hundreds gathered for the Charlie Kirk memorial at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on Monday, nearly filling out the entire Performing Arts Center.

The vigil was held to honor the late conservative activist, who was assassinated on September 10th on a college campus in Utah. The event was organized by the San Luis Obispo county chapter activism hub for Turning Point, in collaboration with Cal Poly’s chapter of Turning Point USA.

Speakers at the event included Josh Jones, active church pastor Adam Magaña, district attorney Dan Dow, and Turning Point chapter president Ryan Rundle.

Security for the event was also high, with drones, dogs, metal detectors, and dozens of officers stationed around and inside the performing arts center. The vigil lasted from around 5:30 pm to 9 pm.