Atascadero Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For El Camino Real Enhancement 6.25.2025

The official celebration for the completion of the El Camino Real downtown safety and parking enhancement project will be held this Friday, June 27th at 5 pm.

The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony and formal reception at the Plaza on El Camino Real, across from the Sunken Gardens. Then until 9 pm, a downtown block party will continue to commemorate the completion of this project. Several roads will be closed for this celebration, starting at 3:30 pm, and reopening at 9 pm.

El Camino Real from East Mall to Traffic Way.

West Mall from Palma avenue to El Camino Real.

Entrada from Palma avenue to El Camino Real.

And the alley between Entrada and West Mall.

SLO Safe Ride will be providing a shuttle service to the downtown area from 4 pm until 8 pm. Pick-up locations will be at Springhill Suites, Hilton Home 2 Suites, Fairfield Inn, and Holiday Express. Downtown pickup and dropoff will be on Traffic Way next to the Carlton.