Grand Jury Releases Report on Parties & Fraternities in SLO 6.25.2025

In response to numerous noise complaints from residents, as well as the 2024 St. Fratty’s Day gathering, the San Luis Obispo county grand jury launched an investigation into fraternity zoning issues, unsanctioned street parties, and ongoing noise.

The grand jury’s report says Cal Poly’s enrollment has grown to 45.5% of the city’s total population. This has bolstered the local economy, but has also created new complexities in housing students off-campus, particularly in neighborhoods. The grand jury’s investigation findings says the city failed to manage or shut down unruly and costly events, such as St. Fratty’s Day, prior to 2025.

The investigation also says the city has failed to enforce municipal codes that prohibit fraternity and sorority activity in zones where they are not permitted, resulting in “illegal fraternities” holding events in residential neighborhoods.

The grand jury also notes a lack of cooperation from the police department in conducting this investigation; efforts to interview two officers were unsuccessful.

The grand jury is recommending the city of San Luis Obispo to more actively identify illegal fraternities, improve enforcement, and continue to ensure illegal street parties are completely eliminated.