Atascadero Saturday in the Park Summer Concert Series Kicks Off This Weekend 6.24.2025

Atascadero’s Saturdays in the Park summer concert series will kick off this weekend at 6:30 pm.

Concerts take place at the Atascadero lake bandstand. The start of this year’s line-up this Saturday will be the Rockin B’s Band, featuring country, rock, and other kinds of music.

The city says music lovers of all ages will enjoy the wide range of styles, quality musicianship & good vibes that the Rockin B’s Band bring to the stage.

Concerts at the atascadero lake bandstand are free to attend. Be sure to bring a low back chair and your wallet to purchase any food.