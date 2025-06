The Templeton area CHP office announced they are partnering with the San Luis Obispo office for enhanced enforcement efforts along highway 46.

This will begin Wednesday, and run from the Paso Robles city limits to the new interchange at the Cholame “Wye.”

Chp says they will be deploying traditional black-and-white patrol vehicles, and specially marked units.

This is an effort to keep drivers alert and accountable while promoting safety, CHP says.