Atascadero School Board Anticipates New Superintendent by July 1st – 3.27.2025

In its March 18th meeting, the Atascadero school board announced they would continue its search for the next superintendent.

This came after the board was scrutinized for its initial pick – E.J. Rossi, who has a history of alleged mishandling of funds while working for the San Ardo union school district, though no criminal prosecution was conducted.

In response to concerns, the school district has released a timeline of its search process, and its anticipated next steps for a new superintendent. The timeline says the search process started September 2024 with proposals from search firms. After several meetings and an online survey, the board received 25 applications for the superintendent by January 2025.

After interviews, background checks, and applicant reviews were conducted, the board selected two finalists by February 21st. The school board said they will bring forward a new selection in April, and anticipate having a new superintendent by July 1st.