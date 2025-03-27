County Awards $500,000 in Funds to Homeless Prevention Services 3.27.2025

The county of San Luis Obispo announced that five hundred thousand dollars in funds will go to two local organizations that support homelessness prevention.

Of the half a million dollars, 350 thousand will go to the 5Cities Homeless Coalition, serving south and central San Luis Obispo county, and 150 thousand dollars will go to the El Camino Homeless Organization, serving the north county.

George Solis, administration services manager for the county homeless services division said: “Prevention programs provide short-term financial assistance… to help individuals stay in their homes, avoiding the trauma and instability of homelessness.”