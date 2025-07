Atascadero’s next summer concert, as part of its “Saturdays in the Park” series returns this Saturday, July 12th from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Tomorrow night’s entertainment will feature the Josh Rosenblum Band, playing pop/rock blues.

Concerts are free to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, low-back chair, and the entire family to relish the warm summer evening.