Deadline To Volunteer at Mid-State Fair Today 7.11.2025

The California mid-state fair is reminding interested community members that today is the deadline to apply for the 2025 friends of the fair volunteer program.

The friends of the fair program offers a unique behind-the-scenes opportunity to be a part of the “Biggest Little Fair Anywhere.”

Volunteers can be a part of guest services, exhibit support, hospitality, and special events. Participants must be at least 16 years of age, and must commit a minimum number of hours for the duration of the fair, July 16th through the 27th.

You can visit the mid-state fair’s website to apply: midstatefair.com.