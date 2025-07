Atascadero’s summer concerts series continues tomorrow evening from 6:30 to 8:30 pm.

Tomorrow’s entertainment at the Atascadero lake bandstand will be the Platinum Beat, featuring hits from across the decades & genres.

Atascadero concerts are free to attend. Bring a blanket, a low-back chair, and the entire family to relish this warm summer evening at the Atascadero lake park.