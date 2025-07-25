Cal Fire Opens New Training Center in Merced County 7.25.2025

Cal Fire announced that on Monday, July 28th, a new training center will open in Merced county.

Located at the former Castle air force base in Atwater, this training center will “provide comprehensive training and education to Cal Fire personnel,” ensuring readiness for fire prevention, protection, and emergency response.

This is the fourth training center for Cal Fire, located across California. The fourth training center will allow for the instruction of 300 additional students annually.

Cal Fire training centers deputy chief of operations, Justin Chaplin, said this fourth training center is a “significant milestone” for the department.