Atascadero’s Annual “Brew at the Zoo!” Event This Weekend 9.04.2025

The Central Coast Zoo’s 12th Annual “Brew at the Zoo!” Fundraiser will return this Saturday, September 6th from 5 to 8 pm.

This event features a variety of craft beer, wines, cider, seltzer, and spirits in an exclusive evening at the zoo. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available for designated drivers.

The evening will feature entertainment and music with the Medina Light Show, a costume contest, games, a variety of food from tacos to Greek food, desserts, and special music guests: soloist Amar Singh Sohi, Andrew Sedley Jazz Trio, and the Vibe Setters.

Funds raised by “Brew at the Zoo!” Go to the zoo’s wildlife conservation efforts. Tickets can be purchased at: visitatascadero.com.

The Central Coast Zoo is home to 100 species of animals, and is one of only 251 total institutions accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.