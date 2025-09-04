California Coast Classic Bike Tour To Pass Through SLO County 9.04.2025

The California Coast Classic Bike Tour will be passing through San Luis Obispo county early next week.

This tour runs through the central coast with 200 riders along the coast highway from San Francisco through Los Angeles. Bikers will be traveling through Paso Robles to Cambria September 9th via highway 46 and SLO county roads.

On September 10th, they will travel from Cambria to Oceano. CHP will be present to ensure the safety of cyclists, motorists, and support crews. Cyclists will ride single-file and follow the flow of traffic. Motorists are urged to stay alert and share the road.