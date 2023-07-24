Atown Mayor Provides Update on Camps Near 101/41 Offramp 07.24.2023

During Friday’s broadcast, Atascadero’s mayor, Heather Moreno, provided KPRL listeners with an update on potential action by the city and Caltrans to address the encampment of unhoused residents in Atascadero at the highway 101 off ramp near the 41 and El Camino Real.

The city of Atascadero previously fenced off an area unofficially known as “The Oasis,” a popular section near highway 41 that unhoused residents used for camping. After the city fenced off the area, unhoused residents took to camping near the 101 off ramp.

Currently, the city is unable to take legal action due to the section’s classification as Caltrans property. Despite this, the city is working to amend its camping ordinance as its only available legal recourse.

Heather Moreno also told KPRL that the city has been in contact with Caltrans and the highway patrol to take action, but was unable to provide a date for any specific action.