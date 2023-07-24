Final Day For Comments on Draft Report For The Landing 07.24.2023

Today is the final day for public comment on the draft environmental impact report for The Landing Paso Robles.

The Landing is a master plan of development for reuse of the former Paso Robles Boy’s School off Airport road, which will include a warehouse, business park, and commercial center.

The city of Paso Robles is looking for public input on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed development. The report can be viewed on the city of Paso Robles’s website, and comments can be emailed to: [email protected].