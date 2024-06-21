AT&T’s Proposal to Discontinue Landlines in CA Rejected 6.21.2024

Earlier this year, AT&T made the decision to discontinue its landline services in California.

Some concerns have been raised by residents and the California Public Utilities Commission since then, though AT&T remained committed to their decision.

Yesterday afternoon, the California Public Utilities Commission denied AT&T’s request to discontinue its landline phone services across California.

The commission also approved a measure to re-examine and possibly update the requirements for the type of phone service that AT&T and other regulated carriers are required to provide.