atascadero lakeside wine festival map

The Atascadero Lakeside Wine Festival will be tomorrow at the Atascadero Lake Park.

Enjoy unlimited tastings for premier wines across the central coast. The event will also include food, live music from local central coast artists, and art exhibits.

Bring a blanket and a low-back chair, and enjoy the afternoon by the lake.

Tickets and information can be found at: atascaderolakesidewinefestival.com.