Baby Mongoose Lemur Debuts at Central Coast Zoo 8.28.2025

A new resident will be joining the Central Coast Zoo.

A baby mongoose lemur named Koba was born on July 4th, and is now exploring the habitat that can be seen by zoo visitors. Zookeepers are currently unable to tell the sex of the lemur, but will know in just a few weeks as it develops a distinct beard color.

Koba joins their older brother Ravi, who was born at the zoo last year, and their parents, Ernesto and Camilla. Mongoose lemurs are critically endangered, with less than 2,000 individuals estimated to remain in the wild due to habitat loss and hunting.

The lemurs are native to Madagascar, an island biodiversity hotspot, home to thousands of species found nowhere else on earth. But more than 90% of Madagascar’s forests have been lost, putting many species at risk.

The Central Coast Zoo is also announcing new hours following Labor Day weekend. The zoo will be open Thursday through Monday, 10 am to 4 pm, and will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.