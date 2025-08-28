Diablo Canyon Officially Enters Extended Operations 8.28.2025

Diablo Canyon power plant has officially entered extended operations.

This was announced yesterday afternoon in a release, saying the plant’s unit 2 reactor was initially set to shut down on Wednesday this week, with the first reactor set to go offline back in 2024. Instead, due to California legislature, Diablo Canyon has been directed to be kept up to 2030 to help stabilize the energy grid.

Diablo Canyon supplies about 17% of the state’s clean energy, and is its largest source. Diablo Canyon’s chief nuclear officer Paula Gerfen said, “Diablo Canyon is included among the highest performing nuclear power plants in the nation by the nuclear regulatory commission,” adding “We understand we earn the right to operate every day and we do this with our friends, neighbors, local communities, and fellow Californians in mind.”