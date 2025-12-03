Backyard Burning Season to Resume December 8th – 12.03.2025

News Release – Dec 2 – Burn Season

Cal Fire San Luis Obispo announced that backyard burn season will be resuming starting December 8th.

Due to recent precipitation and a promising weather forecast, fuel moisture levels have stabilized, resulting in Cal Fire confidently saying it will be safe to resume controlled burning.

Backyard burners must obtain a permit from both the SLO county air pollution control district and Cal Fire. Permits can be obtained on: slocleanair.org.

Burners must also ensure they follow all local and state regulations to minimize smoke impacts on air quality.