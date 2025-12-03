County Clerk-Recorder’s Office Certifies Results For Statewide Special Election 12.03.2025

The county clerk recorder’s office announced they have officially certified the county’s results for the 2025 statewide special election. They have also broken down turnout statistics by party, city, and supervisorial district.

The clerk-recorder’s office says the countywide participation rate was 67%, much higher than the statewide average, and placed 4th out of the 58 counties in turnout. Here are some of the turnout rates according to the clerk-recorder’s office:

By party, 73% of registered democrats voted in the county, 68% of republicans, and 53% no party preference.

By city, 61% of Paso Robles, 65% of Atascadero, San Simeon, and Templeton, and 47% of San Miguel.

Per California elections code, the clerk-recorder’s office will also release a statement of votes cast by Thursday of this week, which will also include a detailed breakdown of voting participation by precinct.