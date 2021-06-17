Bank of Sierra 6.17.2021

The Bank of the Sierra is closing its San Luis Obispo county branches in Atascadero and Arroyo Grande, but the Tulare county based bank will continue to operate three other branches, including one in Paso Robles.

Sierra Bank Corp is based in Porterville.

It’s closing five of its branches. Those include the two banks in San Luis Obispo county and others in Tehachapi, Sanger and Santa Clarita.

The company says the decision to close five branches was due to a change in customer behavior brought about the the pandemic.”

Again, the Bank of Sierra branch in Paso Robles will remain open.