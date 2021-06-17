Fire in Atascadero 6.17.2021

A fire broke out around seven yesterday morning in a remote area of Atascadero. An outbuilding caught fire at 8505 Coromar avenue. When they arrived, fire crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from a detached workshop in the backyard.

A 1200 hundred square foot shop caught fire. The shop was used for gunsmithing and ammunition storage.

Fire crews used multiple hose lines to darken the fire. A city backhoe was also used to deconstruct the building to completely extinguish the fire.

It was contained within an hour and 15 minutes.

No other property was damaged. Nor injuries reported.

The cause is under investigation.