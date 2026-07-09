Bearcat Athletics Season Passes For 2026-27 School Year 07.09.2026

07.8.26 Paso Robles High School Announces 2026 Bearcat Athletics Season Passes and Reserved Football Seating

Bearcat athletics will be selling season passes, reserved football seating, parking passes, and punch cards for the 2026 – 27 school year.

Reserved football seating includes gate admission, and a reserved seat for all five home regular-season varsity football games. Seat holders from 2025 will be held through the first home varsity football game; any seats not renewed by that date will be released.

Also available are parking passes for $100, guaranteeing a parking spot in the covered solar lot at Lewis Flamson junior high school for all home JV and varsity football games.

An all-sports season pass provides admission to all regular-season home athletic contests during the fall, winter, and spring seasons. Complete information about ticket options and parking passes can be found at Paso Robles high school’s website.

Those wishing to pay by cash or check may do so during designated athletic office sales windows in August.