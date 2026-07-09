Bob Jones Pathway Gap Closure Project to Begin Construction 07.09.2026

On Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, the board voted 4 – 0 to award a contract to Souza Engineering contracting for the first stage in the Bob Jones gap closure project. Supervisor John Peschong recused himself from voting.

The $10.5 million construction contract will span from the Octagon Barn trail-head to Cloverridge lane, with construction starting in early September.

The Bob Jones gap closure project has been in the works for years, plagued with delays and negotiations with property owners along the proposed site.