Bearcat BBQ Drive-Thru Brings Pride 11.16.2020

Several hundred Bearcat supporters drove through the parking lot at Paso Robles High School Saturday to buy a $10 BBQ to support the football team and cheerleaders.

The BBQ included tri-tip sandwiches, beans, and cookies. Volunteers barbecued the tri-tip at the high school. Coach Matt Carroll said the proceeds would pay for upgrading outdated equipment like the headsets coaches use to communicate with each other at the games. They may also pay for helmets, face guards and safety equipment for players.

The Bearcats are scheduled to open play Thursday, January 7th at Lompoc. Their opening home game at War Memorial Game is scheduled for Friday, January 15th. They’ll host Sunnyside of Fresno.