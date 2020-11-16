Paso Fire Practices Technique 11.16.2020

Paso Robles Firefighters practiced skills Saturday afternoon at an abandoned church on Niblick Road, just west of Creston Road. The abandoned buildings are on the site of the future home of Almond Acres Academy. Newer firefighters learned techniques from seasoned fire captains for safely breaking down doors, entering fire engulfed buildings and cutting holes in the roof with a chainsaw to vent heat and smoke.

The buildings once housed a church. They will be razed to build the Almond Acres Academy, a charter school which is moving from San Miguel to Niblick Road in Paso Robles.

No fire was used in the exercises practiced Saturday afternoon, because of the close proximity to local residences. The drills were designed to provide newer recruits and opportunity to learn and practice skills needed to safely fight residential fires in Paso Robles.