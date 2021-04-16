Bearcats & Eagles Play Tonight in Templeton 4.16.2021

For the first time since 1924, the Paso Robles and Templeton High School football teams square off Friday night. The Bearcats play the Eagles at Mike Erb Field on the campus of Templeton High School at 7:00 Friday night.

The Eagles (3-1) are coming off a tough 38-0 loss last Friday night at St. Joseph High School in Santa Maria. Besides losing the game, the Eagles lost two key players. Will Evans and Chase Richards were injured in that game in Santa Maria. They are not expected to play Friday night against the Bearcats. The Paso Robles Bearcats (2-2) beat Arroyo Grande 19-14 last Friday night. The Bearcats are improving with each game under head coach Matt Carroll.

The coaches know each other. So do the players. Eagles Coach Don Crow says, “There are cousins and good friends playing each other. Whenever two teams this close to one another play each other, that’s going to happen.”

Both coaches enumerate the same keys to victory. Bearcat Coach Matt Carroll tells PRDN, “In order to win, we can’t turn over the football. And we have to tackle well, especially their star players.” Don Crow says the same thing. “We can’t turn over the ball. We have to tackle well on defense. That’s imperative.”

According to a retired coach at Paso Robles High School, the Bearcats won both games the teams played against one another in 1924.