‘Better Roads For All’ Effort Suspends Campaign For 1/2 Cent Sales Tax in November – 05.01.2026

“Better Roads For All,” one of the groups attempting to place a half-percent sales tax on the November ballot for this upcoming election has suspended their efforts.

The tax measure would have gone to the November ballot, which would turn the county into a “Self-Help” county, with its own dedicated reserve to finance local transportation initiatives, according to the group. The group said they gathered more than 12,000 signatures in under two months, but found a “technical petition error” that has forced them to cease the initiative.

The petitions circulated did not meet the legal, mandated requirements for signatures, rendering them invalid. This meant that the coalition would need to start over, and submit 12,400 valid signatures by the end of April. This tax measure was identical to SLOCOG’s half-cent transportation tax measure, and the coalition is now placing their support on SLOCOG’s proposal.

SLOCOG’s proposal needs a 2/3rds majority to pass.