Fort Hunter Liggett 85th Anniversary Open House 05.01.2026

20260413 FHL Open House PR

Fort Hunter Liggett invites the public to its free 85th anniversary Open House this Saturday, May 2nd from 3 to 9:30 pm at Schoonover Airfield.

The celebration will feature a special performance by up-and-coming country music duo two story roads, a spectacular fireworks show, and a wide variety of activities and displays. These include military vehicles from three museums, food vendors, information booths, and family-friendly activities.

Fort Hunter Liggett is the largest army reserve installation and the seventh largest army installation in the country. The event will commemorate its 85 years of service as a key training facility for the U.S. Army and other military branches.

Fort Hunter Liggett commander Jason Mckenzie said “We are thrilled to open our gates to the community and celebrate this significant milestone.”