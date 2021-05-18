Biden’s American Rescue Plan 5.18.2021

Many north county families will begin receiving cash in their bank accounts beginning in mid-July. It’s the latest government giveaway by president Joe Biden.

Biden announcing yesterday that benefits worth $3,600 per child will start going out July 15th. This is part of the $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief package signed into law in March.

Eligible north county families will receive monthly payments of up to $300 per month on July 15th. Those payments will continue through the end of the year. The other half of the benefits can be claimed on income taxes at the end of the year.

Biden calls it the American Rescue Plan.