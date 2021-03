The US postal service chose playwright August Wilson for the black heritage stamp for this year. It’s the 44th stamp in the series. Wilson died in 2005.

Wilson is regarded as one of the nation’s greatest playwright’s. He brought African American drama to American theaters. He’s best known for plays like “Fences”, “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone” and “The Piano Lesson.”

Among the actors who have performed his work on stage, James Earl Jones, Denzel Washington, Angela Bassett and Laurence Fishburne.