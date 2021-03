Remember the case of the police chiefs missing gun? The San Luis Obispo police chief went into a restaurant off Los Osos Valley road, went into the restroom, and left her gun in there. Police frantically searched for it.

They searched a home on O’Connor Way, believing they may have got the gun. What they found was a disaster with trash, filth and drug paraphernalia strewn about the house. Yesterday, the couple pleads no contest to child endangerment. They’re going to prison.