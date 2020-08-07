Black Lives Matter 8.07.2020

Black lives matter in the news on several fronts today.

San Luis Obispo police want county prosecutors to charge 20-year-old Tianna Arata and other organizers for law breaking which occurred during a demonstration in San Luis on July 21st which blocked traffic on 101 for about 40 minutes. Eight charges against her, including four felonies. During the blockage of 101, a pregnant woman in labor was trapped on the freeway by the demonstration. Her driver said he needed to get her to the hospital. Protesters said she needed to suffer like they suffered.

Last night, the district attorney’s office learned of a planned protest in Templeton outside the home of San Luis Obispo county district attorney Dan Dow. People upset about the charges against Tianna Arata.

KPRL visited the neighborhood around 8:00 last night. There were about a dozen people affiliated with the district attorney’s office, but no one from black lives matter.

The other north county connection to black lives matter is a discussion which is continuing in the school district and city government about inclusionary policies. Some members of that committee want to endorse black lives matter, despite the group declaring itself a Marxist organization on its own website.