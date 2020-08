The homeless camp at Borkey Flats on North River road is up and operating.

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin said the city owns the land and will play a major role in the operation of the facility. ECHO will also be involved.

Paso Robles mayor Steve Martin answering KPRL’s questions about the operation at Borkey Flats. The homeless tent camp which is providing a place for river squatters to stay when they’ve been evicted from the Salinas riverbed.