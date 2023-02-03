Blitzkrieg at County Government Center 02.03.2023

COLAB’s Mike Brown calls the recent events at the Katcho Achadjian building, ‘Blitzkrieg.”

He compares it to “Lightning War” like the Nazi’s implemented during World War II.

He says the intent is to get as much done on their agenda as they can before their momentum tapers off. So far, they’ve removed supervisors John Peschong and Debbie Arnold from the Paso Robles groundwater basin oversight committee.

Next Tuesday, they plan to rescind the planting ordinance, which Debbie Arnold created to guarantee 25 acre feet of water to small family farms and ranches in the north county.

They also want to rescind the most recent redistricting map.

Mike Brown says that COLAB will address these issues at the COLAB dinner on March 30th.